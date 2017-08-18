Broadcast Equipment Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2023: Rising Demand for Ultra High Definition (UHD) Content Production & Transmission

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Broadcast Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global broadcast equipment market is projected to exhibit lucrative growth potential between 2017 and 2023.



The market is likely to be valued at USD 4.38 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 5.82 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.87% during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the radical shift of products from hardware oriented to software and open architecture based; rising demand for ultra high definition (UHD) content production and transmission; and increasing D2C offerings through OTT services and multi-channel networks in developed economies



The report covers the broadcast equipment market on the basis of application, technology, product, and geography. The broadcast equipment market, on the basis of product, has been segmented into dish antennas, amplifiers, switchers, encoders, video servers, transmitters and repeaters, modulators, and others. Encoders accounted for the largest market size in 2016. These are used for the conversion of analog signals to MPEG-2 and are used in live shows as they require the conversion of analog signals in real time; for broadcasting other contents, pre-encoded MPEG streams can be used for the transmission of radio or TV channels from the broadcasters using playout systems.



The market for video servers is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2023. The increasing number of broadcasters offering direct-to-consumer (D2C) propositions through OTT services, along with traditional distribution routes, is fueling the growth of the market for video servers. In broadcasting, servers act as hosts and are used to deliver various contents or videos. These servers are used to store and play out multiple video streams without degrading the video signals. Broadcast video servers often store hundreds of hours of compressed audio and video (in different codecs), play out multiple and synchronized simultaneous streams of videos, and also ensure quality interfaces such as SDI for digital video and XLR for balanced analog audio, and AES/EBU digital audio.

Companies Mentioned



Acorde Technologies S.A

Anacom, Inc.

Arris International, PLC.

AVL Technologies, Inc.

Broadcast RF Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clyde Broadcast

Comptech Telecommunication

Datum Systems Inc.

Eletec Broadcast Telecom S.A.R.L

Ericsson AB

ETL Systems Ltd

Evertz Microsystems, Ltd.

EVS Broadcast Equipment

General Dynamics Satcom Technologies

Globai Invacom Group Limited

Grass Valley

Harmonic Inc.

Newtec Cy N.V.

Quantel Limited

Sencore

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

Snell Advanced Media Ltd.

Tectronics

Wellav Technologies Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Broadcast Equipment Market, By Application



8 Broadcast Equipment, By Technology



9 Broadcast Equipment Market, By Product



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profile

13 Appendix

