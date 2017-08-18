CBRN Defense Market Worth 19.15 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"CBRN Defense Marketby Type, Equipment (Protective Wearables, Respiratory Systems, Detection & Monitoring Systems, Decontamination Systems, Simulators, Information Management Software), End User (Defense, Civil, & Commercial) - Global Forecast to 2022" , published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 15.26 Billion in 2017 to USD 19.15 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.65% from 2017 to 2022. Growth in this market can be attributed to the rise in safety measures by medical services authorities. Also, increasing demand for CBRN simulator training is a major growth opportunity for the CBRN defense market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse85 Market Data Tables and33 Figures spread through152Slides and in-depth TOC on"CBRN Defense Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cbrn-defense-market-112383226.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



The chemical segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the CBRN defense market in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the chemical segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the CBRN defense market in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The main users of chemical defense equipment include first responders in the police, fire safety department, and Hazmat safety officers in commercial and civil sectors. Military users including CBRN response teams in armed forces are increasingly procuring CBRN defense equipment. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) across the globe have taken stringent steps toward CBRN defense to make patient safety their top priority. The EMS are responsible for managing potential chemical disasters, whether these result from industrial accidents or terrorist activities. In India, the Hazardous Substances Management Division, which is the nodal point within the Ministry for the Management of Chemical Emergencies and Hazardous Substances, has taken strict steps towards managing CBRN.

The protective wearables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the CBRN market in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on equipment, the protective wearables segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the CBRN defense market in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Protective wearables are equipment designed for protection of first responders such as firefighters and counter terrorism teams from CBRN material exposure. This equipment includes protective clothing, protective gloves, protective footwear, and protective masks & hoods. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the mandatory requirement of protective wearables for field CBRN officers across the world.

Download PDF Brochure : http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=112383226

The defense segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end user, the defense segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased requirement of efficient tools and equipment for homeland security personnel that use CBRN defense equipment, including first responders in the police, fire safety department, and Hazmat safety officers.

The North America protective wearables market is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The CBRN defense market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Countries in this region include the US and Canada. Substantial investments by the US in defense and advancements in military capabilities of the US and Canada are some of the factors driving the CBRN defense market in North America.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=112383226

Major players in the CBRN defense market are Flir Systems Inc, Thales Group, Chemring Group Plc, Bruker Corporation, MSA Safety, Inc., and Smiths Group Plc, among others.

Browse Related Reports

Drone Payload Market by Type (EO/IR, Cameras, SAR, Sigint, Elint, Comint, MPR, Laser Sensors, CBRN Sensors & Optronics), End-User (Defense & Commercial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/drone-payload-market-75052126.html

Subscribe Reports from Aerospace & Defence Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets