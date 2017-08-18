YESOnline LLC Launches New Social Media Content For Chiropractors

LATHROP, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2017 / YESOnline LLC has recently announced the launch of SOCIALChiro, a social media content service that is only available from the company and designed specifically for chiropractors and other facilities in the healthy lifestyle industries. Other businesses that may benefit from this service include sports therapy facilities, sports medicine facilities, weight loss clinics and nutritionists. SOCIALChiro is a chiropractic social media service of YESOnline LLC, a company based in California.

"SOCIALChiro was created solely by accident," says John Wall, CEO of YESOnline LLC. "Our goal is to provide social media content that is done completely for you and that can be posted or scheduled over time." Wall explains that doctors or staff members can upload content in minutes instead of taking hours to write the content themselves, or they can opt to have the company post the content for them.

Wall says, "Our main goal is to save you time. And it should be noted that this is value added content, not marketing content. That means that you get content that will bring value to your site. It's information that people want to read, which in turn, helps to establish more of an authority or expert personality for you and your practice."

Wall points out that there is absolutely no training involved for using or posting the content and there are no time constraints on doctors or staff in using SOCIALChiro. The company says that the main benefit, aside from value driven content, is that it helps chiropractors keep their blogs, social media pages and websites filled with relevant content but saves them the time of having to research and write the content themselves. The company also offers a number of social media tips for helping doctors and staff to make the most of the content that they receive.

Those interested can visit YESOnline LLC online to learn more. Wall states that the only way to sign up for the new service is during its public launch. He says that there is no other way to purchase access to the service aside from scheduling a meeting. He urges chiropractors and other interested health professionals to contact the company to schedule a personal meeting to discuss their Social Media needs.

