Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2022: Low Penetration Rate in Developing Countries Limiting Growth

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market by Type, Livestock, Source, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2017, to reach a projected value of USD 2.77 Billion by 2022. The positive impact of research and technological advancements in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market have encouraged the feed manufacturers to use mycotoxin binders and modifiers in feed and manufacture new & better-quality feed mycotoxin binder and modifier products to add value to animal health and nutrition.



On the basis of type, the mycotoxin binders segment accounted for the largest market in 2016. These are widely used in poultry and swine diets due to the high risk of mycotoxin contamination in these animals. Since binders are capable of binding more than one mycotoxin, the demand for them is high.



On the basis of livestock, the poultry segment accounted for the largest market in the global market in 2016. The mycotoxin contamination in poultry results in several harmful health effects. Thus, to reduce such conditions in poultry, mycotoxin binders and modifiers are used to prevent the toxic effects of mycotoxins.



The inorganic segment dominated the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market in 2016, by source; it is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The effects of these products are well known, studied, and tested. These factors drive the inorganic segment of the market.



The major restraint in the feed mycotoxin binders and mod ifiers market is low penetration rate in developing countries. Developing countries, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, have a large human and livestock population, concentrated mostly in the rural areas as compared to the developed countries, such as the U.S. and other European countries. Efficient supply chain planning is required to maintain the inventory and improve the storage of different acidifier ingredients. Manufacturers are required to maintain strong sales and analysis teams to identify and provide solutions to cater to customer requirements.

Companies Mentioned



Adisseo France SAS ( France )

) Alltech (U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Ayurvet Limited ( India )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Biomin Holding GmbH ( Austria )

) Cargill (U.S.)

Cenzone Tech Inc. (U.S.)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S ( Denmark )

) Feed Industry Service Srl ( Italy )

) Impextraco NV ( Belgium )

) Kemin Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Micron Bio-Systems Ltd (U.K.)

Norel S.A. ( Spain )

( ) Novozymes A/S ( Denmark )

) Novus International Inc. (U.S.)

Nutreco N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Nutriad International NV ( Belgium )

) Olmix S.A. ( France )

) Orffa Pharma B.V. ( Netherlands )

) Patent Co. Doo (Serbia)

Perstorp Holding AB ( Sweden )

) Special Nutrients Inc. (U.S.)

Vitalac NV ( France )



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market, By Type



7 Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market, By Livestock



8 Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market, By Source



9 Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mrnq4r/feed_mycotoxin

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716