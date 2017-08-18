Global Automated Colony Pickers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2021 - Boosted by the Emergence of Modular Systems

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automated Colony Pickers Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global automated colony pickers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.65% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automated Colony Pickers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of modular systems. There is a rising emergence of modular systems that assist in full laboratory automation and perform time-consuming laboratory work with high throughput. Research workers are increasingly combining elements, such as automatic microscopes, intelligent software, optimal control and monitoring systems, and documentation of the culture process. Major advantages of these systems include generation of a unique clone after every isolation, increased probability of finding rare and high yielding clones, and rise in the speed due to the reduction of downstream subcloning and screening, along with an increase in throughput.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the technological improvements in offerings. There are various advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence, which are expected to impact the global automated colony pickers market. These are primarily related to fields, such as vision systems to direct the movements of parts and sensing systems. Vendors are also incorporating additional features into their software to ensure dynamic scheduling to maximize the efficiency of their products.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high cost of implementation. Low budgets have resulted in the end-users factoring in their budgets while automating their clinical microbiology labs. Administrators are keen on assessing the productivity of their clinical laboratories and checking the financial feasibility through cost-benefit and return on investment (RoI) analyses to justify new outlays. There is a shortage of financial resources and an increase in the activities related to clinical microbiology. However, the high costs of these automated systems is a major challenge for the growth of the market. The cost of total laboratory automation is high owing to significant capital investment and refurbishment costs that are involved in the process.

Key Vendors



Hudson Robotics

Kbiosystems

Molecular Devices

SciRobotics

Singer Instruments



Other Prominent Vendors



Bio-Rad Laboratories

BioVendor Instruments

Copan Diagnostics

Hamilton Company

Neotec Scientific Instrumentation

STEMCELL Technologies



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



PART 13: Key takeaways



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cslzn7/global_automated

