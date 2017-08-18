Technavio analysts forecast the global meal replacement marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global meal replacement marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based onproduct (powdered products, edible bars, and ready-to-drink) and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The global meal replacement market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. Increase in awareness about the nutritional benefits of meal replacement products has increased the consumption. Due to hectic lifestyles, consumers are opting for food products that are both healthy and convenient. Meal replacement products have appetite-suppressing quality, which helps in weight loss also. These products are helpful for the aging population who prefer controlled meals to maintain a healthy diet.

Technavio food and beverages research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global meal replacement market:

Health benefits associated with meal replacement products

Expansion of e-commerce

Growing demand for ready-to-eat products

Health benefits associated with meal replacement products

The modern lifestyle has led to considerable changes in the dietary habits of people across the world. Consumers are becoming more health conscious and seeking food products with more nutritional content. The hectic lifestyle of consumers is also increasing the demand for meal replacement products. Also, an increase in the number of working women globally has reduced the amount of time women spend cooking.

Atul Kumar, a lead foodresearch analyst at Technavio, says, "The rise in the number of fitness centers and clubs also has a positive impact on the demand for meal replacement products with high protein content, which helps to repair muscles. Meal replacement products also help in reducing weight. It is a great source of plant-based proteins, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber. Health-conscious consumers are demanding food and beverages that contain the essential nutrients. Thus, the demand for meal replacement products has increased."

Expansion of e-commerce

The food and beverage industry faces many challenges in meeting customer demand and managing their supply chains. The expansion of the internet globally has contributed significantly to the evolution of trade in different industries. E-commerce is associated with online shopping, which makes use of technology to ensure the easy availability of products and ease of payment for purchases.

"Online sales of meal replacement products are increasing year-over-year. E-commerce companies are expanding their business by shipping products cross-border and providing them at reasonable prices. Also, consumers can easily search, compare, and review products online. APAC is the largest e-commerce market globally. Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa were the smallest e-commerce markets in 2015. Many websites such as Healthkart.com, vitacost.com, walmart.com, and Amazon.com offer protein shakes, protein bars, and other meal replacement products," adds Atul.

Growing demand for ready-to-eat products

Ready-to-eat products are becoming popular among consumers as they save time and effort. Due to the hectic lifestyles of consumers, they look for convenience in food preparation. This has led to an increase in demand for ready-to-eat products such as meal replacement products.

Increase in the number of working women globally has also increased the demand for ready meals as they have limited time for cooking. Vendors in the market are using advertising strategies to increase the use of ready meals in households. Also, consumers have started having meal replacement products as snacks, which is a common trend observed in adults. This has increased the demand for meal replacement products.

Top vendors:

Abbott

Herbalife

Kellogg

Nestlé

SlimFast

