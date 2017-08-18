Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal motors and actuators market in industrial robots 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global motors and actuators market in industrial robots, witnesses intense competition among the key vendors, who are constantly trying to provide innovative motors and actuators for industrial robot manufacturers. These vendors provide full-fledged customer services and support. They also assist in training the employees to operate the industrial robots. Vendors are providing customized industrial robots and motors for the end-user applications. They also hire professionals to test the feasibility of the robots and analyze the products on a timely basis. There is increased investment by the vendors in R&D to strengthen their product portfolio in the highly competitive environment.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, lead automation analyst from Technavio, "The motors and actuators market in industrial robots in China is dominating the global market. With the increase in shipment and sales, the global market for motors and actuators is expected to surge from this region. The market in other APAC countries like Rep. of Korea, Japan, and India will witness a steady growth during the forecast period. The developing countries in this region have an increased need for factory automation to leverage their profits and provide better quality products, which augurs well for the growth of the market."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

ABB

ABB provides motion, robotics, industrial automation, electrification products, and power grids to various end-user segments. ABB has its presence in more than 100 countries and provides customized services to different process and discrete industries. ABB focuses on the following strategic areas maintaining a competitive position in terms of product offerings with modern designs, consulting, and advanced software-based services.

Applied Motion Products

Applied Motion Products is a manufacturer and provider of motion control products. It provides servo motors, stepper motors, drives, gearheads, motor controllers, and power supplies to different industrial segments. It also offers customized and standard products to various end-users.

FAULHABER

FAULHABER provides small and miniature drives, motion controllers, DC-micromotors, brushless motors, servo components to various application areas like robotics, medical and laboratory technology, aerospace and automation technology. It serves automation requirements of various industries, such as aerospace, robotics, optical systems, healthcare, and laboratory technology.

Nippon Pulse

Nippon Pulse is a manufacturer and supplier of motion control products and has a wide range of motion control solutions. It provides stepper motors, servo motors, controllers, drives, and linear shaft motors to various end-user industries. The company provides motion control solutions to industries that require high-precision products.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric offers automation systems and solutions under its industry division. Distributors account for most of the company's sales revenue under indirect sales channels. The company provides integrated energy management solutions. It serves various markets, such as energy and infrastructure, data centers and networks, buildings, residential, industries, and machines.

