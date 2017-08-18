Robotics in Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer Products Report 2017: Industrial Robotics Sector Will Continue a Healthy Growth Trajectory

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global robotics market is broadly segmented into enterprise, industrial, military, and consumer robotics. Major market segments that cross-over industries include Healthcare bots, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and Autonomous Vehicles. Enterprise Robotics includes use of robots for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer services and support. Functions include internal business operations and processes, delivery of goods and services, research, analytics, and other business specific applications.

With the substantial amount of capital behind global industrial automation, the industrial robotics sector will continue a healthy growth trajectory, which is supported by many qualitative and quantitative benefits including cost reduction, improved quality, increased production, and improved workplace health and safety. The military robotics market is an important segment from both an R&D perspective (e.g. many robotics innovations are funded by government/military projects) as well as cross-over into business and consumer markets such as the public safety arena. The consumer robotics sector is in its infantile stage, but is anticipated to exceed all other sectors in terms of scale, variety and impact in the long run.

This research evaluates the global and regional robotics marketplace including the technologies, companies, and solutions for robots in the Industrial, Enterprise, Military, and Consumer segments. The report includes detailed forecasts for robotics by robot type, components, capabilities, solutions, and connectivity for 2017 to 2022.



2G Engineering

3D Robotics

ABB Robotics

Adept Technology Inc.

Aethon Inc.

Alphabet, Inc. (Google)

Amazon Robotics

CyPhy Works

Daihen Corp.

Delphi Automotive

Foxconn Technology Group

Open Bionics

Pari Robotics

PrecisionHawk

Teun

Titan Medical

TM Robotics

TORC Robotics

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Motoman

ZenRobotics

1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 Robotics Companies and Solutions



4 Robotics Market Analysis and Forecasts



5 Conclusions and Recommendation

