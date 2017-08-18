Astaxanthin Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2025: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Source, Product and Application

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Astaxanthin Market Analysis By Source (Natural [Yeast, Krill/Shrimp, Microalgae] And Synthetic), By Product (Dried Biomass/Powder, Oil, Soft gels, Liquid), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global astaxanthin market is expected to reach USD 2.57 billion by 2025, according to this new report.

Adoption of advanced technologies in various stages of natural astaxanthin production, such as microalgae harvesting, cultivation, extraction, and drying, have been major factors driving market growth. Moreover, awareness about health benefits, safety, and potential uses of astaxanthin is another driving force.

Rising geriatric population is estimated to result in an increase in the demand for cosmetics such as antiageing creams and antioxidant products for improving aesthetic appeal. Astaxanthin has been reported in many studies for its high antioxidant and skin-friendly properties. Due to this, many cosmeceutical manufacturers and wellness spa owners are using it in new products and associated therapies, which is also estimated to drive demand.

Companies Mentioned



Alga Technologies

Cyanotech Corporation

Fuji chemicals

BlueOcean NutraSciences Inc.

Fenchem

MicroA

EID Parry

BGG (Beijing Gingko Group)

Heliae

Igene Biotechnology

JX Nippon Oil and Energy



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Astaxanthin Market Variables, Trends& Scope



4. Astaxanthin Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

5. Astaxanthin Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Astaxanthin Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Astaxanthin Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Source, Product, Application



8. Competitive Landscape



