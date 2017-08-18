Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal perishable goods sea transportation marketreport. This research report also lists eight other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The perishable goods sea transportation market is mainly driven by factors such as demand for processed food across the world. Convenience and ease of use resulted in the shift and adoption of processed fruits, vegetables, meat, and seafood. In addition, the new trend of adopting healthy food habits will drive the market for perishable goods. Technology is another major factor having a positive impact on transport of perishable goods via seaways.

Competitive vendor landscape

The companies differentiate themselves in terms of product and service offerings and pricing. Another factor that distinguishes the players in the market is based on the extent of integration of latest technologies in the services they provide. The vendors are increasingly keen on adopting new sustainable methods in their operating process, to leave a less ecological impact on the environment.

"CMA CGM came up with inbuilt connected container technology. This technology enables containers to be transformed into smart objects that have real time container monitoring, with hi-tech devices using TRAXENS technology," says Shakti Jakhar,a lead transportation and distribution research analyst from Technavio

The companies are trying to expand their business in new regions, to increase their global presence, which will increase their market share. In some regions, the vendors have entered a merger or acquisition to expand their business, efficiently utilize the capacity, and withstand the effects of economic fluctuations.

Top five perishable goods sea transportation market vendors

C.H. Robinson

C.H. Robinson provides freight transportation services and other logistics solutions to multiple industries. Through its sourcing segment, the company carries out the business of sourcing fresh produce. The perishable goods are packaged and transported within the expected time limit, usually in a temperature controlled environment.

CMA CGM

CMA CGM provides reefer container services for perishable goods such as fish, meat, and fruits. The thermal containers have equipment for the cooling or heating of air to maintain adequate temperature. The company has around 325,000 reefer containers to transport temperature sensitive goods, making it the second largest reefer carrier.

KUEHNE NAGEL

KUEHNE NAGEL provides its customers with solutions for advanced logistics globally. The company also provide logistics services to various sectors including aerospace, automotive, fast-moving consumer goods, industrials, pharma and healthcare, oil and gas logistics, and retail. The company provides integrated logistics services, such as supply chain management solutions, export and import documentation, customs clearance services, door-to-door services, and logistics supply-movement arrangement services.

Maersk Line

Maersk Line is a part of A.P. Moller-Maersk. Maersk has hold in the trade, transport, and energy segments. In the transport and logistics segment, the company has three divisions namely, Maersk Line, APM Terminals, and Damco and Svitzer. The energy division includes Maersk Oil, Maersk Drilling, Maersk Supply Services, and Maersk Tankers.

MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company)

MSC has a fleet of 460 container vessels. It provides a wide range of services such as trade services, dry cargo, reefer cargo, and project cargo. Along with the container shipping services, the company also offers integrated warehousing and haulage services. The company operates in different countries across APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

