Microporous Insulation Market to Reach $184.8 Million by 2025: Driven by the Rapid Growth of End Use Industries

The global microporous insulation market is expected to reach USD 184.8 Million by 2025, according to this new report. The rapid growth of the end-use industries has been a major factor driving the global market.

Energy & power industry has been witnessing significant growth in the power generation from renewable energy. Thermal insulation is one of the vital requirements during manufacturing on account of high levels of heat emission by gas and steam turbines. The superior properties of microporous insulation allow efficient protection of the equipment during power generation. This is likely to have a positive impact on the demand for the product in this sector.

High product cost is expected to be the major market restraint over the forecast period. High manufacturing cost on account of low industrial production capacity is anticipated to restrict market growth.

The product is considered expensive for utilization in price sensitive sectors such as commercial, automotive, and industrial applications. However, companies including Thermodyne have been trying to develop products which can lead to energy conservation and weight reduction, thereby compensating the high cost.

