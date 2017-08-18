Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2017) - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) is providing a comment on the recent trading in its shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. While it is not the Company's usual policy to comment on trading price or volume, the Company wishes to confirm that management is unaware of any change in the Company's status that would account for the recent increase in market price. To the best of management's knowledge, the Company has fully disclosed all material facts.

