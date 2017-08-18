Technavio analysts forecast the global electrophysiology (EP) catheters marketto grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global EP cathetersmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The global EP catheters market is expected to grow significantly. Due to the growing incidence of heart attack and stroke, the sales of EP catheters are likely to increase during the forecast period. The high cost of pacemakers and ICDs increase the demand for EP catheters in the market. These catheters are cost-effective and easily available for treatment which helps in driving sales revenue.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global EP catheters market:

Cost-effectiveness of ablation procedures

Increasing incidence of arrhythmia

Rise in number of MI procedures

Cost-effectiveness of ablation procedures

With the advances in technology, new tools and techniques are being used for performing ablation procedures in cardiac patients. 3D electro-anatomical mapping and remote catheter monitoring are the most common techniques used during cardiac ablation procedures. Electrophysiologists use robot-assisted technology during interventional procedures.

Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead orthopedics and medical devices research analyst at Technavio, says, "Magnetic remote monitoring systems are now used in well-equipped healthcare facilities of a few developed countries. The magnetic remote monitoring system is used by electrophysiologists for assisting in catheters' navigation. NIOBE Magnetic Navigation System, by Stereotaxis, is extensively used in France for the cardiac ablation procedure."

Increasing incidence of arrhythmia

Cardiac ablation is used as a corrective measure for treating arrhythmia. EP devices are used to monitor irregular heart beat and facilitate the treatment of abnormal functioning of the heart. The growing incidence of arrhythmia and CVDs is driving the market growth. A comparative study between the UAE and Saudi Arabia estimated that the number of diagnosed cases of atrial fibrillation in Saudi Arabia has increased. In the UAE, about 35%-45% of the hospitalization is recorded due to atrial fibrillation annually.

Rise in number of MI procedures

MI techniques are gaining popularity over conventional surgeries, radiation therapy, and systematic chemotherapy. These techniques are also used to treat patients with other associated comorbidities and in inoperable patients. Also, these MI techniques are increasingly used to treat diseases such as cancerous tumors, cardiac arrhythmias, dermatological conditions, and most commonly in treating tumors in the kidneys, lungs, liver, and the musculoskeletal system.

Cardiac ablation procedures are MI surgeries performed to treat the areas in the heart that cause atrial fibrillation. In this procedure, small incisions are made between the ribs on each side of the chest. By observing the heart through these small incisions, a series of lesions are made on the outer side of the heart using ablation EP catheters.

Top vendors:

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

