Animal Model Services Market, 2017-2025 - Market is Expected to Reach $962.2 Million

The "Animal Model Services Global Market - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The animal models services global market is expected to grow at single digit CAGR to reach $962.2 million by 2025

The animal model Services global market was estimated region wise, type of animal species and therapeutic area. This report also contains ethics and regulations, animal model alternatives and applications. Assessment of most common animal models across different therapeutic areas was included. Key developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, new launches, partnerships and expansions were reported and analyzed.



Classical pharmacological models or animal models are used as a mandatory element in preclinical (toxicological and pharmacological) studies of new drugs. Although in recent years, the replacement of animal testing and animal models with in-vitro models has been increasingly introduced into practice, according to the modern manuals of pharmaco-toxicological preclinical study, some animal studies still remain compulsory.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Animal Model Services Global Market

1.1 Executive Summary



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Factors Influencing Market

2.1.1 Drivers and Opportunities

2.1.1.1 Need for Preclinical Studies for the Approval of Therapeutics

2.1.1.2 Complexity of Biologics Makes Animal Testing Very Important for Safety Data

2.1.1.3 Increased Investment in R&D by Pharmaceutical Companies is Increasing the Outsourcing

2.1.1.4 Genetic Engineering Advancements in the Resent Years Will Increase the Use of Animal Models

2.1.1.5 Requirement of Novel Biologics Therapeutics for Certain Diseases

2.1.2 Restraints and Threats

2.1.2.1 High Cost of Animal Studies

2.1.2.2 Requirement of Large Number of Animals for Most Studies

2.1.2.3 Ethical Concerns and Stringent Regulations

2.1.2.4 Threat from Alternatives



3 Animal Model Services

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Comparison Matrix of Animal Models and Applications

3.1.2 Small Animal Models

3.1.3 Large Animal Models

3.2 Ethics and Regulations

3.3 Alternatives to Animal Models

3.4 Overview of Applications of Animal Models

3.5 Market Share Analysis

3.6 Competitive Landscape

3.7 Company Developments



4 Company Profiles



Advinus Therapeutics

Beijing Vital Star Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Charles River Laboratories

Crown Biosciences

Envigo

Genoway

Horizon Discovery Group, Plc

Jackson Laboratory

Pharmalegacy Biotechnology

Pharmaron

Psychogenics Inc

Shanghai Medicilon

Sobran Inc

Syngene International

Taconic Biosciences

Wuxi Apptec

Companies Mentioned



Advinus Therapeutics Ltd.

American Preclinical Services

Amplia Pharmatek Inc.

Aragen Biosciences (Gvk Biosciences)

Artimmune Sas

Athena Discovery, Inc

Avastus Preclinical Services

Biomeostasis

Biomere

Biomodels Llc.

Biospective Inc.

Bolder Biopath, Inc.

Bts Research

Burleson Research Technologies, Inc.

Care Research, Llc

Charles River Laboratories

Creative Animodel

Crown Bioscience Inc.

Cyagen Biosciences Inc

Drug Safety Evaluation

Envigo

Eurofins

Explora Biolabs

Gateway Pharmacology Laboratories

Hd Biosciences Co., Ltd. (Wuxi Pharmatech)

Hera Biolabs

Inficure Bio Ab

Intestinal Biotech Development

Intouch Biosolutions Llc

Invitek Inc.

Jackson Laboratory

Labcorp (Covance)

Lancaster University

Md Biosciences Inc.

Melior Discovery Inc.

Murigenics

Neu Encepharm Gmbh

Neurosolutions Ltd

Noble Life Sciences

Pharmacelsus Gmbh

Pharmalegacy Laboratories

Pharmaseed

Physiogenex

Polygene Transgenetics

Renovo Neural, Inc.

Sciquus Oncology

Sgs

Smc Laboratories, Inc.

Sobran

Sri International

Syngene

Taconic Biosciences

Tno

Transcure Bioservices

Tribiosciences

Trinity Bioactives Limited

William Harvey Research Limited

Woodland Biosciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p97jfd/animal_model

