Ray Higdon Launches New Program for Network Marketers

FT. MEYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2017 / Popular network marketing coach and entrepreneur Ray Higdon has announced an upcoming new program for network marketers. Higdon has pointed out that his Rank Makers is a secret tribe of sorts where network marketers can learn and grow without feeling out of place as many do in this type of business. Those who would like more information about Ray Higdon may view his website.

"This group is a safe place to learn, grow, and implement 'field-tested' proven social media and marketing strategies to grow your network marketing business," says Higdon.

He states that for nearly 10 years, he and his company have supported network marketers who are frustrated with being put down and left out by those who have already made their fortune in the industry. While there are a number of leaders and trainers offering information, courses and training, Higdon says that many of them are teaching social media the wrong way and that most network marketers will never reach success by following those particular techniques. He states that this is the basis for his new program. He wants to offer plausible training and information for those who are tired of struggling with their businesses.

Sharon Moiel Johnson says, "Since joining Rank Makers I have achieved the next rank in my new company. I have helped four new customers get started. I have recruited a new team member. My confidence and posture are at an all-time high. And also, I've been prospecting and connecting with double the amount of people I was before; at least five a day."

The core mission of Rank Makers is to help entrepreneurs grow their teams and their businesses. Higdon says that the program offers unique opportunities, competitions and training sessions to help marketers hit their goals.

The program offers two ways to pay: a no contract option with a monthly payment and another that offers a one-time payment option to become a lifetime Rank Maker. Network marketers who are interested in learning more about this new Rank Makers program can learn more here.

Higdon states that those interested can also view their Facebook page to learn more about upcoming events and programs.

Contact Ray Higdon:

Ray Higdon

support@RayHigdon.com

RayHigdon.com PO Box 07028

Ft. Myers, FL 33919

SOURCE: Ray Higdon