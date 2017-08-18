Global Surgical Drapes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2021: Driven by a Paradigm Shift Toward Disposable Surgical Drapes

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Surgical Drapes Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global surgical drapes market to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Surgical Drapes Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is paradigm shift toward disposable surgical drapes. The use of disposable surgical drapes is gaining popularity due to their several benefits. Disposable surgical drapes offer consistent product quality and reduce the need for sterilization in central sterile processing (CSP). This enables CSP staff to focus on the processing and sterilization of surgical instruments and other supplies. Single-use linens provide a better barrier to limit the transfer of microorganisms.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing number of surgical procedures in developed countries. Endoscopic surgeries such as colectomies and appendectomies are usually performed laparoscopically. The availability of robotic platforms for complex surgeries such as hysterectomy, hernia repair, and lumpectomy has increased the number of surgeries in the Americas and Europe. To increase patient comfort and reduce the prevalence of HAIs, hospitals and ASCs use surgical drapes, which is driving the growth of the market. According to Eurostat, in 2017, the adoption of MI surgeries increased the demand of surgical drapes in Europe, due to the increase of laparoscopic procedures.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is lower profit margins and increasing pricing pressure. The global surgical drapes market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several vendors that have significant market shares. The leading vendors have broad product portfolios of advanced high-end surgical drapes, which are disposable and reusable. Small and medium-sized companies focus on a single product line in a specific geographic region. Hence, the leading vendors are facing lower profit margins due to competition. The vendors are also experiencing severe pricing pressure, which has resulted in price wars.

Key Vendors



3M

Cardinal Health



Other Prominent Vendors



ATS Surgical

Ahlstrom

BATIST Medical

Bellcross Industries

Cardiva Integral Solutions

Foothills Industries

Exact Medical

Others



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Segmentation by usability



PART 07: Segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Segmentation by geography



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ztgb7k/global_surgical

