Technavio's latest market research report on the global orthopedic operating tables market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

As surgical procedures continue to become more specialized, the demand for advanced orthopedic operating tables is constantly increasing. The specialized surgical tables allow handling a variety of procedures/positions. The evolution of orthopedic procedures from invasive to non-invasive, which needs patients to be positioned differently, are increasing the demand for advanced orthopedic operating tables.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global orthopedic operating tablesmarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Focus toward the hybrid operating rooms

Hospitals and ASCs are focusing on upgrading their general operating rooms to hybrid operating rooms, which consists of multiple features, including specialized orthopedic operating tables. The advanced operating rooms integrate various types of surgical and imaging equipment and allow surgeons to perform surgeries, including orthopedic surgeries, with MI techniques. This helps to reduce the need for additional patient transfers to imaging rooms, and thus enhances patient safety and minimizes the time taken to perform surgeries.

"Hybrid operating rooms are becoming more popular in the field of orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and cardiology, as they are cost-efficient and help in preventing major medical errors. Technologically advanced orthopedic operating tables enable surgeons to perform surgeries with improved accuracy and efficiency. The increasing demand for the hybrid operating rooms is driving the demand for the specialized orthopedic operating tables," says Ramakrishna Edupulapati, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research.

Increasing adoption of state-of-the-art operating rooms

Increasing awareness of the benefits of renovating existing operating rooms with new generation technology will lead to the adoption of orthopedic operating tables. Advances in technology have led to the improvement in surgical methods in certain complex surgical procedures. Hence, hospitals and ASCs are increasingly seeking to build state-of-the-art operating rooms to attract and retain star surgeons by offering them the most advanced tools and bringing more procedures to the facility. This helps the hospital to remain competitive and increase their market potential.

"Manufacturers are offering consultation, planning, and system installation and configuration services to help hospitals and clinics in building advanced operating rooms. The increasing adoption of advanced operating rooms is propelling demand for fully automated and integrated advanced orthopedic operating tables," says Ramakrishna.

Increase in online marketing

Vendors in the global orthopedic operating tables market are focusing on online marketing of their products and services to provide better access to customers and to increase the volume of product sales. As a result of this strategy, vendors can minimize their setup, and distribution costs raised from mediators and distributors. Online sales also help customers to choose the best orthopedic operating table based on the detailed information provided about the various devices. In addition, online marketing offers a lot of discounts and promotional offers which lead to an increase in online purchases. Furthermore, the products available through online services also come with a warranty/guarantee from the manufacturer.

This trend of online marketing enables vendors to expand their business from local to the national and global markets. Thus, the increase in online marketing services is expected to contribute significantly to the sale of orthopedic operating tables during the forecast period.

