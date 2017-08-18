TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/18/17 -- Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC ("LMM") announced today that it has disposed (the "Disposition") of all 42,000,000 common shares (each, a "Share") of West Kirkland Mining Inc. ("Kirkland") held by it at a price of C$0.06 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2,520,000 through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. In connection with the Disposition, LMM also agreed to pay a brokerage commission in the amount of C$20,160.

Before the Disposition, LMM owned 42,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 12.9% of the outstanding Shares, and 42,000,000 common share purchase warrants (each, a "Warrant") of Kirkland, with an exercise price of C$0.30 per Share, representing approximately 22.8% of the outstanding Shares assuming the exercise of all of LMM's Warrants. Following the Disposition, LMM beneficially holds approximately 11.4% of the outstanding Shares assuming the exercise of all of LMM's Warrants.

The 42,000,000 Shares were disposed of for investment reasons. Depending on economic factors, market conditions, and LMM's evaluation of Kirkland's business, prospects and performance, availability of other investment opportunities and other factors, LMM may from time to time acquire additional securities of Kirkland or dispose of securities of Kirkland in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators. For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report that will be filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see Kirkland's profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.

For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report please see contact information below.

Contacts:

Damon Barber

Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC

157 Berkeley Street, 22nd Floor

Boston, MA 02116

1-857-224-0626

Fax: 1-857-224-8663



