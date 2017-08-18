Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Market to Value $37.8 Billion by 2025: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Service, Source, & Product

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO Market, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global biopharmaceutical CMO & CRO (contract manufacturing & research) market is expected to reach USD 37.8 billion by 2025, according to this new report.



Healthy outlook of biopharmaceuticals and consequent growth in biopharmaceutical pipelines has resulted into lack of adequate capacity and budget constraints. These factors have convinced many traditional drug developers to take advantage of cost-saving benefits associated with contract services. Traditional biopharmaceutical players are observed to choose outsourcing biopharmaceutical manufacturing rather than making an investment of expensive capital in production equipment and hiring skilled labor.



Significant improvement in the services offered by this CMOs/CROs in context to maturity of complex technology is spurring the adoption of these services. In addition, wide acceptance of single-use technology within CMOs/CROs has significantly transformed the CMOs/CROs landscape by enhancing their capabilities and enabling them to develop products at low operating costs.



Outsourcing services are observed to play critical role in overcoming trade barriers for firms. It enables them to make footprints in foreign market where government regulates to secure local employment through domestic production. Furthermore, as a result of growing demand for these services, smaller companies have also begun to expand their non-GMP facilities.



Companies Mentioned



Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

LONZA

Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd

Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH

JRS PHARMA

CELONIC AG

BIOMEVA GmbH

ProBioGen

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. , Inc.

, Inc. TOYOBO CO., LTD.

Samsung BioLogics

Patheon

DPx

CMC Biologics

Binex Co., Ltd.

WuXi Biologics

AbbVie, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Market: Service Type Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Biopharmaceuticals CMO & CRO Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Service, Source, & Product



8. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m6q67t/biopharmaceutical

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716