Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market to Value $1 Billion by 2025: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

The "Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global extruded polypropylene (XPP) foam market is expected to reach USD 1.07 billion by 2025, according to this new report. The growing demand for extruded polypropylene foam in automobiles and packaging industry is expected to boost market growth.



The demand for extruded polypropylene foam is high due to its high strength to weight ratio and durability. Extruded polypropylene foam is available in low-density and high-density foam types. The market share of low-density foam is high due to its growing demand in the automobile industry. The demand for high-density foam is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to rising application in the construction industry.



Asia Pacific and Europe are the major regional markets. The presence of a large number of manufacturing facilities coupled with growing end-use industries is driving the demand for extruded polypropylene foam in these regions. The growing demand in emerging countries such as China, India, and Romania is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned



BASF SE

DS Smith PLC

Borealis AG

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc

JSP Corporation

Sekisui Voltek, LLC

Pregis LLC

NMC SA

Toray Industries, Inc.

Braskem

W.R Grace



