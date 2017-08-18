Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal veterinary diagnostics marketreport. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global veterinary diagnostics market is expected to be benefitted from the growing concern over food safety, as dependency on livestock products like meat, milk, and other products is increasing. The mortality rate associated with infection transmission from animals to humans through these products is alarming.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global veterinary diagnostics market is characterized by the presence of established players. These companies are focusing on developing innovative and user-friendly products. Other companies such as Neogen and Qiagen are competing with these companies in the market by developing competitive products keeping in consideration the quality as well.

"The market is competitive as many regional players are competing with the key players. Regional players provide products at a lesser price compared to global companies, creating a consistent competition in the low-end market," saysNeha Noopur,a lead in-vitro diagnostics research analyst from Technavio

The dominant manufacturers prefer investing in product development and focus on expanding their global reach. They are investing extensively in R&D and product development to expand their product portfolio. Manufacturers such as IDEXX Laboratories, Abaxis, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Heska, and Zoetis are continuously adopting new technologies to improve their market presence.

Top five veterinary diagnostics market vendors

Abaxis

Abaxis provides point of care blood analyzers to the medical market and the veterinarian market. The company delivers technology, tools, and services that strengthen medical practices, allowing physicians and veterinarians to respond to the health requirements of their customers at the point of care while operating economical and profitable practices.

Heska

Heska sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Its offerings include digital imaging products, software and services, blood testing instruments and supplies, allergy testing and immunotherapy, vaccines, local and cloud-based data services and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products.

IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories provides diagnostic products and services to veterinary practices, including pet-side tests and bench-top laboratory systems. Products are being utilized to enhance the health and well-being of pets, people, and livestock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific manufactures analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and lab equipment that provide fast and precise results for customers in research, clinical, and applied markets. They manufacture HLA typing kits and reagents such as SeCore Kits, AllSet+ Gold HLA Typing Kits, HLA molecular accessories for DNA isolation, and reagents.

Zoetis

Zoetis develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines, accompanied by diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests and technical services for livestock and companion animals in the US and internationally. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives and technical and veterinary operations specialists.

