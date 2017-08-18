Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'HR Benefits and Administration Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the corporate services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of HR benefits and administration services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The HR benefits and administration services market is expected to grow due to the increased regulatory stringency, emergence of various technological tools and platforms, and intense competition in the job market," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Organizations are gradually outsourcing their category requirements to increase their focus on core business processes and gain a competitive market advantage," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The global HR benefits and administration services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period due to the need for compliance with healthcare reforms such as ObamaCare.

Centralizing benefits administration functions and associated processes will help organizations streamline their HR benefits administration functions at the global level.

There have been increasing threats to data security in the past few years, which have prompted buyers to draft comprehensive SLA terms stating the effects of data breaches and related actions.

HR Benefits and Administration Services Pricing Trends

The suppliers of HR benefits and administration services usually provide FTE-based, transaction-based, and outcome-based pricing models to its buyers. SpendEdge analysts expect the outcome-based pricing model to showcase the most potential in the coming years due to its ability to align the client's interest with those of the service provider and manage services even when management costs are high.

