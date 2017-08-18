Global Wound Closure Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2021: Increasing Volume of Surgical Procedures

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Wound Closure Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global wound closure devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% during the period 2017-2021
Global Wound Closure Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is advancements in wound care technologies. The wound care industry is expected to experience massive growth in the future due to increasing number of chronic injuries and surgeries. The growing cases of chronic injuries increase the demand for wound closure devices with an advanced and effective breakthrough in wound care and healing technology.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing volume of surgical procedures. Surgical procedures are the medical interventions, which create an incision or small wound at the location where surgery is performed in the patient's body. There is an increasing incidence of cardiovascular, orthopedic, gynecological, general, and ophthalmic surgeries, which result in the rise in demand for wound closure devices as it is designed to aid the wound and manipulate the edges of the wound tissue by closing the tissues together.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high technical requirements for utilization of wound closure devices. Wound healing is a natural phenomenon. However, if the tissue is severely damaged, it requires external support to heal faster. Technical assistance from the highly skilled professionals to utilize the wound closure device efficiently is essential for fast and safe recovery of the wounds. The improper usage of wound closure device may result in tissue damage, discomfort to the patient, and high chances of developing an infection.
Key Vendors
- 3M
- Abbott
- B. Braun
- Ethicon
- Medtronic
Other Prominent Vendors
- Adhezion Biomedical
- ConvaTec
- CP Medical
- CryoLife
- DACH Medical Group
- Derma Sciences
- DeRoyal Industries
- Dolphin Sutures
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
