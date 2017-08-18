Global and China ITO Targets Industry Report 2017: Downstream Markets like LCD, Touch Panel & OLED are Expanding Rapidly

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ITO (indium tin oxide) targets are one of the key materials in the field of electronic information. At present, global markets are concentrated in Japan, South Korea, Mainland China and Taiwan, but only a few companies such as JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Tosoh, Samsung and Heraeus, can provide ITO targets due to technical barriers, of which the first three (JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Tosoh) grab an around 65% share in global market.



China's ITO targets industry features late start, small production scale and low- and medium-end products, and high-end ITO targets for TFT-LCD and touch panel still rely on imports. China's demand for ITO targets nevertheless keeps rising , with a CAGR of 10.9% during 2011-2016, as downstream markets like LCD, touch panel and OLED expand rapidly. The figure is expected to remain at above 7.0% during 2017-2021.



To meet the growing market demand, Chinese ITO targets enterprises have striven to advance construction of localization projects over the recent years, and some of them have already brought their targets projects into production and launched products. Wherein, Guangxi Crystal Union Photoelectric Materials has raised its ITO targets capacity to 60t/a by dint of the capital of Luoyang Longhua Heat Transfer & Energy Conservation which acquired the former in August 2016. Moreover, the 200t/a ITO targets project of Umicore Vital Thin Film Technologies was partially put into production in 2016.



Companies Mentioned



Beijing Yeke Nano Tech



Changsha ENAM Optoelectronic Material



Changzhou Sujing Electronic Materials



CNMC (Ningxia) Orient Group



Guangdong Triumph Photovoltaic Technology Research Institute

Guangxi China Tin Group



Guangxi Crystal Union Photoelectric Materials



Hebei Pengda New Material Technical



Heraeus

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Luoyang Ship Material Research Institute

Mitsui Mining & Smelting



Omat Group

Samsung Corning

Shaoguan Sigma Technology



Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation (SOLAR)

Tosoh Corporation

ULVAC

Umicore

Vital Materials



Zhuzhou Smelter Group



Key Topics Covered:



1 Brief Introduction to ITO Targets



2 Status Quo of Global ITO Targets



3 Status Quo of Chinese ITO Targets



4 Upstream - Indium Market



5 Upstream - Tin Market



6 Downstream Applications



7 Key Companies Worldwide



8 Key Enterprises in China

