Global and China ITO Targets Industry Report 2017: Downstream Markets like LCD, Touch Panel & OLED are Expanding Rapidly

The "Global and China ITO Targets Industry Report, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
ITO (indium tin oxide) targets are one of the key materials in the field of electronic information. At present, global markets are concentrated in Japan, South Korea, Mainland China and Taiwan, but only a few companies such as JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Tosoh, Samsung and Heraeus, can provide ITO targets due to technical barriers, of which the first three (JX Nippon Mining & Metals, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Tosoh) grab an around 65% share in global market.
China's ITO targets industry features late start, small production scale and low- and medium-end products, and high-end ITO targets for TFT-LCD and touch panel still rely on imports. China's demand for ITO targets nevertheless keeps rising , with a CAGR of 10.9% during 2011-2016, as downstream markets like LCD, touch panel and OLED expand rapidly. The figure is expected to remain at above 7.0% during 2017-2021.
To meet the growing market demand, Chinese ITO targets enterprises have striven to advance construction of localization projects over the recent years, and some of them have already brought their targets projects into production and launched products. Wherein, Guangxi Crystal Union Photoelectric Materials has raised its ITO targets capacity to 60t/a by dint of the capital of Luoyang Longhua Heat Transfer & Energy Conservation which acquired the former in August 2016. Moreover, the 200t/a ITO targets project of Umicore Vital Thin Film Technologies was partially put into production in 2016.
Companies Mentioned
- Beijing Yeke Nano Tech
- Changsha ENAM Optoelectronic Material
- Changzhou Sujing Electronic Materials
- CNMC (Ningxia) Orient Group
- Guangdong Triumph Photovoltaic Technology Research Institute
- Guangxi China Tin Group
- Guangxi Crystal Union Photoelectric Materials
- Hebei Pengda New Material Technical
- Heraeus
- JX Nippon Mining & Metals
- Luoyang Ship Material Research Institute
- Mitsui Mining & Smelting
- Omat Group
- Samsung Corning
- Shaoguan Sigma Technology
- Solar Applied Materials Technology Corporation (SOLAR)
- Tosoh Corporation
- ULVAC
- Umicore
- Vital Materials
- Zhuzhou Smelter Group
Key Topics Covered:
1 Brief Introduction to ITO Targets
2 Status Quo of Global ITO Targets
3 Status Quo of Chinese ITO Targets
4 Upstream - Indium Market
5 Upstream - Tin Market
6 Downstream Applications
7 Key Companies Worldwide
8 Key Enterprises in China
