Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'MRO-PPE Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the facilities management industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of MRO-PPE and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Rapid industrialization has prompted governments to tighten regulations regarding workforce safety. This has resulted in the large growth of the MRO-PPR market," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "To gain an edge in the market, suppliers are focusing on product innovation resulting in the production of highly-resistant PPE material, advanced respiratory filters, and impermeable clothing that increase the safety level of PPE," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The increased manufacturing and infrastructure activities across the world are expected to drive the global MRO-PPE market at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period.

Buyers need to engage with suppliers who use the VMI model to ensure the availability of stocks at any given time.

Buyers need to focus on procuring high-quality PPE with upgraded standards at cost-effective prices, which is quite challenging in the current market landscape.

MRO-PPE Pricing Trends

SoendEdge analysts identify the discount and cost-plus markup pricing models to be the go-to options for the category buyers. Both the models enjoy varying popularities across various geographies such as LATAM, EMEA, and APAC.

The discount pricing model is beneficial for buyers as it offers volume based discounts. The cost-plus markup model is accommodative of a larger number of variable factors before fixing a price. This model is more preferred when the business volumes are stable and contract period is well defined.

