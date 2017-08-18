Global High Acuity Information Solutions Market Report 2017 - Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global High Acuity Information Solutions Market 2017-2025 - Focus on Product, End User, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global high acuity information solutions market is expected to reach $13.69 billion by the end of 2025 growing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, 2017-2025

The major factors facilitating the growth of this market include significant emphasis on reducing the number of deaths due to medical errors, need for better workflow management under high acuity settings, rising government initiatives to reduce healthcare costs. The rising inpatient volumes in high acuity settings can primarily be attributed to the rapidly growing old age population.



The demand for high acuity solutions have gained momentum with the rapidly growing number of patient volumes in Emergency Departments (ED), Operating Rooms (OR) and Intensive/Critical Care Units. The patients admitted to these facilities require utmost care and continuous monitoring of their life threatening conditions. The high acuity facilities comprise of both software applications and patient monitoring devices.



The software applications are interfaced with these monitoring systems to collect, store, manage and analyse patient data to impart better clinical outcomes. The patient monitoring systems on the other hand, measure and monitor various physiological parameters (vital signs) of a patient which helps a clinician understand the status of a patient's well-being.



The key players in this product segment include: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, iMDSoft Inc., Surgical Information Systems, LLC. Among others



