sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,595 Euro		+0,044
+1,24 %
WKN: A1JYNN ISIN: GB00B4VLR192 Ticker-Symbol: E65A 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ENSCO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENSCO PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,603
3,647
22:14
3,619
3,649
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ATWOOD OCEANICS INC
ATWOOD OCEANICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ATWOOD OCEANICS INC5,029-4,75 %
ENSCO PLC3,595+1,24 %