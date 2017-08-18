Global $12.82 Billion Fingerprint Sensors Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017-2023

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fingerprint sensors market has undergone a transformation in the last couple of years and these sensors offer security, ease of access and reliability. This form of authentication is considered to be one of the most viable deterrent to people with malevolent intentions. It has helped to identify known suspects traversing crowded security areas such as airports, railway stations and others. Further, multiple terror attacks have been prevented using the innovations in this physical security form.



In terms of fingerprint sensors split by technology, capacitive sensors had the largest share in 2016. However Optical sensors are expected to witness the fastest growth. Significant developments and innovations are taking place in optical sensors. A major factor that drives the growth of optical sensors is significant increase in demand of optical sensors across wide range of applications.



In terms of application, Mobile Devices had the largest share in 2016. This growth can be attributed increasing interest of car manufacturers towards implementing fingerprint solutions in their cars so as to strengthen car's security.



Some of the key companies in the market are Synaptics, Precise Biometrics, Next Biometrics, NEC Corporation, Fingerprint Cards AB and Bio-Key International. These companies are actively aiming for an increased participation through partnerships and new product launches in order to expand their operations and offerings to target potential clientele.



