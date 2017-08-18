Washington, DC--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today issued two releases and the SEC staff released a Staff Accounting Bulletin to update interpretive guidance regarding revenue recognition.

Consistent with developments in private-sector accounting standard setting, the SEC issued a release to update its guidance for bill-and-hold arrangements by stating that registrants should no longer refer to the criteria in Accounting and Auditing Enforcement Release No. 108, In the Matter of Stewart Parness (AAER 108), to recognize revenue for such arrangements upon the registrants' adoption of Accounting Standards Codification (ASC) Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers. The release states that until a registrant adopts ASC Topic 606, it should continue referring to the guidance included in AAER 108.

In addition, the SEC issued a release to update its 2005 Commission Guidance Regarding Accounting for Sales of Vaccines and Bioterror Countermeasures to the Federal Government for Placement into the Pediatric Vaccine Stockpile or the Strategic National Stockpile. The release states that consistent with ASC Topic 606, manufacturers should recognize revenue for vaccines that are placed into the Vaccines for Children Program and the Strategic National Stockpile. The release states that until a registrant adopts ASC Topic 606, it should continue referring to the guidance included in the 2005 Release.

Separately, the SEC's Office of the Chief Accountant and Division of Corporation Finance released Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) No. 116 that brings existing SEC staff guidance into conformity with the Financial Accounting Standard Board's adoption of and amendments to ASC Topic 606. The SAB modifies SAB Topic 13, Revenue Recognition, SAB Topic 8, Retail Companies, and Section A, Operating-Differential Subsidies of SAB Topic 11, Miscellaneous Disclosure. The guidance in SAB 116 applies upon a registrant's adoption of ASC Topic 606. Until such time, the SAB states that registrants should continue referring to prior staff guidance on revenue recognition.

The statements in Staff Accounting Bulletins are not Commission rules or interpretations nor are they published as bearing the Commission's official approval. They represent interpretations and practices followed by the SEC's Office of the Chief Accountant and the Division of Corporation Finance in administering the federal securities laws.