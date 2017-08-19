Global Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis 2014-2025 - Market to Grow at at a CAGR of 57.2%, 2017-2025 to Reach $58.97 Billion

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Artificial Intelligence Market Analysis By Solution (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Machine Vision), By End-use, By Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global artificial intelligence market is expected to reach USD 35,870.0 million by 2025 from its direct revenue sources, growing at a CAGR of 57.2% from 2017 to 2025, whereas it is expected to garner around USD 58,975.4 million by 2025 from its enabled revenue arenas, according to this new report.



The North American region is expected to dominate the industry due to the availability of high government funding, the presence of leading players, and strong technical base. Advances in image and voice recognition are driving the growth of the artificial intelligence market as improved image recognition technology is critical to offer enhanced drones, self-driving cars, and robotics. The AI market can be categorized based on solutions, technologies, end use, and geography.



The two major factors enabling market growth are emerging AI technologies and growth in big data espousal. The growing prominence of artificial intelligence is enabling new players to venture into the market by offering niche application-specific solutions. Furthermore, companies are also engaging in industry consolidations in a bid to gain competitive advantages.



The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to be the fastest-growing market, owing to the rapid improvements in information storage capacity, high computing power, and parallel processing, which have contributed to the swift uptake of artificial intelligence technology in end-use industries such as automotive and healthcare.



AI has the potential to reduce the burden on clinicians and provide an efficient tool to workforces for accomplishing their tasks in a better way. For instance, AI voice-enabled symptom checkers can better access a situation and assist patients to the emergency department when immediate treatment is required. AI is expected to resolve around 20% of unmet healthcare demands.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Methodology and Scope



2. Executive Summary



3. Artificial Intelligence Market Variables, Trends, and Scope



4. Artificial Intelligence Market: Solution Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Artificial Intelligence Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Artificial Intelligence Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis



7. Artificial Intelligence Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



8. Competitive Landscape



Atomwise, Inc.

Lifegraph

Sense.ly, Inc.

Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

Baidu, Inc.

H2O.ai

AiCure

Cyrcadia Health

IBM Watson Health

IRIS AI

NVIDIA Corporation

Ayasdi

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

ARM Ltd.

Clarifai, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

Google, Inc.

HyperVerge, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

