Lottoland Lets Canadians Play $677 Million (CAD) US Powerball Jackpot Online

As the Powerball jackpot climbs to over $500 Million US, Lottoland.com offers Canadians the chance to play world's largest jackpots

It's on. Starting today, Lottoland opens its online lottery jackpot streaming shop in Canada -- giving Canadians a chance to dream bigger and play the world's largest jackpots online, including the US Powerball jackpot, which climbed to $535 million US ($677 Million CAN) this week.

Thanks to successful launches in Australia, the UK, Ireland and other major markets around the globe, Lottoland erases borders and makes it easy and fun to play big international and US lottery jackpots online from your phone, tablet or home computer.

"If you were thinking about making a run for the border to get in on the US Powerball $677 million jackpot action, visit Lottoland.com instead and play from home or your phone," says Lottoland CEO Nigel Birrell. According to Birrell, the current US Powerball jackpot ranks as one of the world's top 10 lottery jackpots ever! "As of today, Canadians can play the Powerball jackpot online with Lottoland," he says.

How Lottoland Lottery "Streaming" Works: Not Your Grandma's Lottery

Unlike physical lottery tickets that you have to remember to buy and check, Lottoland digitally tracks your plays and results for you. With Lottoland, Canadians play the outcome of a lottery for a chance to win the same jackpot value if their numbers match. Lottery jackpot play with Lottoland is unique in the way users play specifically on which numbers will be drawn, rather than buying a ticket through an official lottery operator.

"We're not your Grandma's lottery," sums up Birrell. "Lottoland is powered by digital innovation and the freedom of choice to dream bigger." According to Birrell, the global disrupter now serves more than 6 million players worldwide, and has paid out winnings of more than $1.25 billion to date.

About Lottoland

Since launching in 2013, Lottoland has grown rapidly to become a world leader in the online lottery jackpot market. Innovation, coupled with the freedom to offer players a unique and enhanced lottery experience, has been key to the company's success.

Lottoland boasts a range of exciting and unique options. By using an insurance-backed business model, Lottoland plans to offer Canadian players DoubleJackpot features, which allow players to double their jackpot winnings on any lottery.Lottoland players are able to bet on the outcomes of the biggest lotteries from around the world, with mega jackpots available seven days a week. Major draws available at Lottoland.com include: EuroMillions, EuroJackpot and US Powerball and MegaMillions lotteries.

The Gibraltar-based business is active in over 10 markets, has over 350 employees, more than 6 million customers worldwide and achieved revenues in the region of €300m in 2016.

To sign-up and play from Canada, visit http://www.lottoland.com

