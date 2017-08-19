World Vaccine Delivery Devices Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 6.21 Billion

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Analysis By Devices (Syringes, Jet Injectors, Other Devices), By Route of Administration (Intradermal Vaccination, Intramuscular Vaccination, Subcutaneous Vaccination, Others), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global vaccine delivery devices market is expected to reach USD 6.21 billion by 2025

The market is primarily driven by growing immunization programs, financial support from government & nongovernment organizations, increasing vaccination initiatives & campaigns, and rising prevalence of infectious diseases globally. Growing research in the field of vaccines and development of new products is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Adoption of needle-free approach for administering these products is gaining momentum due to growing awareness and demand to avoid pain & injuries associated with the use of a needle stick. Data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that an estimated 385,000 sharp injuries including needle stick injuries occur every year in hospitals in the U.S. Advancing technologies in administering vaccines and their increasing adoption is propelling market growth. Rising interest of various key players, national institutions, and organizations in novel delivery technologies is expected to further contribute to market growth.



Various governments and international organizations are increasingly investing in the development of vaccination programs. For instance, the UK government also announced funding up to £1 million from its Global Challenges Research Fund through Medical Research Council to investigate the Zika virus and its transmission. Organizations such as GAVI Alliance, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Path, and WHO are actively involved in the field of vaccines. Many governments are also undertaking several immunization programs on priority.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Vaccine Delivery Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4. Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Devices Estimates & Trend Analysis



5. Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis



6. Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Devices And Route of Administration



7. Competitive Landscape



- Becton Dickinson & Company

- BioJect Medical Technologies, Inc. (Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

- Pharmajet, Inc

- Valeritas

- Vaxxas

- Gerresheimer AG

- Schott AG

- 3M

- Corium International, Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c9zfsj/vaccine_delivery

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716