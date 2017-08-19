Global Tracked Excavators Market 2017-2021 - Latest Trend is the Integration of IoT in Construction Equipment for Remote Monitoring

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Tracked Excavators Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global tracked excavators market to grow at a CAGR of 3.03% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Tracked Excavators Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Integration of IoT in construction equipment for remote monitoring. Technology plays a vital role in every industry. Technology has evolved with time and the need for connected devices has increased in recent years. This is where Internet of Things (IoT) comes into the picture. With the implementation of IoT, the performance of tracked excavators is expected to increase by integrating remote monitoring systems with Global Positioning Systems (GPS). This will help in monitoring the performance and efficiency of the machine.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increased government spending on infrastructure. There are multiple government infrastructure projects, with significant investments, planned in various countries between 2017 and 2021. Infrastructure development is of prime importance in any country as it is directly proportional to the economic growth of a nation.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Construction equipment rental market. Most construction equipment are very costly, especially tracked excavators which require high initial investments.

Key vendors



Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Volvo Construction Equipment

XCMG Group

Other prominent vendors



BEML

J C Bamford Excavators

Deere & Company

Kobelco Construction Machinery

SANY GROUP

Terex

Menzi Muck

CNH Industrial

LARSEN & TOUBRO

Doosan

Hyundai Heavy Industries

LiuGong

KUBOTA

Liebherr

Mecalac

Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery

Takeuchi

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by geography



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



