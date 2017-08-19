sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.08.2017
PR Newswire

Global Flight Simulator Market 2017-2021 - Emergence of Cost-Effective Flight Simulators / Development of Portable Simulators / 3D Simulation Provisions in Training

DUBLIN, August 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Flight Simulator Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global flight simulator market to grow at a CAGR of 4.61% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Flight Simulator Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, shipments, sales, volume, value, retrofit, replacement, spares and aftermarket services.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing number of aircraft deliveries in both military and commercial domain. The growth in air traffic and the concurrent rise in the number of aircraft deliveries has led to an increased demand for pilots and the demand for flight simulators and training devices.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of cost-effective flight simulators. With the initial and operational cost of simulator-based training matching more or less with that of real-time training, simulator manufacturers are forced to adopt newer technologies that will eventually lead to a decrease in the price of simulators. One such cost-effective technology in focus is the use of helmet-mount or head-worn virtual reality (VR) systems.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Ambiguities with simulation systems. Though simulators have by large replicated the real time flying experience using advanced and innovative simulator solutions, there still lies a certain amount of uncertainty with respect to the real-time performance.

Key vendors

  • CAE
  • FlightSafety International
  • L3 Link Simulation and Training
  • Rockwell Collins
  • Thales

Other prominent vendors

  • Airbus
  • Boeing
  • ECA Group
  • FRASCA International
  • Lockheed Martin

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product type

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z9cnjs/global_flight

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


