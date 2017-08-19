Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in TechnipFMC plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - FTI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, and docketed under 17-cv-02368, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired TechnipFMC securities, seeking to recover compensable damages caused by defendants' violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you are a shareholder who purchased TechnipFMC securities between April 27, 2017, and July 24, 2017, both dates inclusive, you have until October 2, 2017 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

TechnipFMC plc provides oilfield services. The Company offers subsea, surface, onshore, and offshore solutions for oil and gas projects. TechnipFMC serves customers worldwide. TechnipFMC was formed through the merger of FMC Technologies Inc. and French oil-services Technip SA.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TechnipFMC had a material weakness in its internal control over rates used in the calculations of the foreign currency effects on certain of its engineering and construction projects; (ii) accordingly, the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, TechnipFMC's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On July 24, 2017, post-market, TechnipFMC issued a press release and filed a Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC, announcing that the Company would restate its financial statements as of March 31, 2017, as these statements could no longer be relied upon.

On this news, TechnipFMC's share price fell $0.48, or 1.71%, to close at $27.56 on July 25, 2017.

