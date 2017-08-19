NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - August 18, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 16, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. (NYSE: ZTO), if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant to its October 27, 2016 initial public offering ("IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADSs of ZTO and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-zto/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 16, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

ZTO and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its Registration Statement filed in connection with its IPO, violating federal securities laws.

On October 27, 2016, ZTO conducted its IPO having previously filed its Registration Statement with the SEC. However, ZTO failed to disclose adverse material facts in its Statement involving the Company's use of its "network partner" businesses for low-margin shipping services, which businesses were not maintained on its books, and which caused ZTO's profit margins to be inflated.

Since the IPO, the price of ZTO's shares has fallen significantly.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

