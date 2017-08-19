NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - August 18, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 13, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRTA), if they purchased the Company's shares pursuant to Forterra's October 21, 2016 initial public offering ("IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Forterra and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-frta/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 13, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Forterra and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the IPO, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) there were substantial decreases in sales in certain products; (ii) Forterra was lowering prices in certain segments due to competition and softness in the market; (iii) defective products and long delays from production problems resulted in lost business and late charges; (iv) undisclosed material weaknesses in internal controls prevented accurate reporting and forecasting of financial results; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Forterra's Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

