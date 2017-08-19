

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - Argentina will soon resume importing pork from the United States for the first time since 1992, according to reports.



The announcement came a few days after U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited Argentinean President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires.



According to a White House statement, the United States is the world's leading exporter of pork, and this agreement opens a potential market of $ 10 million per year for American pork producers.



Argentina has blocked imports of pork from the United States since 1992, citing animal health problems. Under the terms of the agreement, all fresh, chilled and frozen pork and pork products from United States animals will be eligible for export to Argentina.



Also, the White House said that the United States remains focused on expanding trade in other agricultural products between both countries, particularly beef, poultry and fresh fruits.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX