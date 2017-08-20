Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2017) - Silcom Systems Inc., (the "Company" or "Silcom"), a reporting issuer in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, is pleased to announce that the cease trade orders issued against the Company by the British Columbia Securities Commission on May 8, 2015, the Alberta Securities Commission on August 7, 2015 and the Ontario Securities Commission on May 25, 2015 have now been fully revoked.

The Company will hold a shareholder meeting within three months of the date hereof.

The Company has entered in an Agreement with Cypress Development on the Gunman Zinc/Silver property in Nevada, USA. It is planning an immediate exploration program to follow up on the already substantial amount of drilling and geologic work completed towards determining whether an economic mineral resource can be established.

The Company is in the process of applying for a listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange as an Exploration & Mining Issuer.

