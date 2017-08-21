

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom was down 0.9 percent on month in August, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday - slipping 2,758 pounds.



That follows the 0.1 percent increase in July.



On a yearly basis, house prices climbed 3.1 percent, up from 2/8 percent in the previous month.



'A combination of traditional summertime price blues and the chill of uncertainty in the air has cooled price growth in some parts,' said Miles Shipside, Rightmove housing market analyst.



