

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Bioepis Co., Ltd. said that it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to jointly fund and co-develop multiple novel biologic therapies in unmet disease areas. The two companies will immediately begin working on the program's first therapeutic candidate, TAK-671, which is intended to treat severe acute pancreatitis. Additional terms of the collaboration are not being disclosed.



The risk-sharing partnership brings together Samsung Bioepis' agile biologics development platform with Takeda's best-in-class experts in drug development to co-fund and collaboratively develop innovative therapies representing meaningful value to patients who need them.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX