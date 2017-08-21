The Indian Peptides and Heparin Market Worth 883.0 Million and 170.2 Million USD by 2022, Respectively

PUNE, India, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "The Indian Peptides and Heparin Market by Type (Insulin, Teriparatide, Liraglutide, Leuprolide, Leuprolide, Exenatide, Calcitonin, Enaxaparin Sodium, Heparin Sodium), Application (Diabetes, Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Osteoporosis) - Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Indian Peptides Market is projected to reach USD 883.0 Million by 2022 from USD 381.8 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 15.0%. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes and favorable government policies for the pharmaceutical sector are the major factors driving the growth of Indian Peptides Market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 45 Market Data Tables and 15 Figures spread through 85 Slides and in-depth TOC on "The Indian Peptides and Heparin Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/indian-peptides-heparin-market-77044734.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The Indian Heparin Market to reach USD 170.2 Million in 2022 from USD 127.8 Million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9%. Factors such as incidence of coagulation disorders and government support for pharmaceutical companies are contributing to the growth of this market.

By type, insulin segment is expected to dominate the market in 2016

On the basis of type segmentation, The Indian Peptides Market is classified into insulin, teriparatide, liraglutide, glucagaon, leuprolide acetate, octreotide acetate, calcitonin salmon, triptorelin, eptifibatide, glatimer acetate, bivalirudin, exenatide and other molecules. The insulin segment is expected to dominate the Indian Peptides Market in 2016. Growing incidence and prevalence rate of diabetes in India and rising ageing population are the major driving factors for this segment.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=77044734

By application, the diabetes segment is expected to dominate the market in 2016

Based on application, the Indian Peptides Market is segmented into diabetes, infectious disease, cancer, cardiology, osteoporosis, gynecological application, and other applications. In 2016, the diabetes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Indian Peptides Market, by application. The growth in the segment can be primarily attributed to increasing incidence and prevalence of diabetes cases in the country.

Some of the major players operating in the Indian Peptides Market include Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Sanofi S.A. (France), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Cipla Limited (India), Biocon Limited (India), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Cadila Pharmaceuticals (India), Lupin Limited (India), Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (India), and Alkem Laboratories Limited (India).

Talk To Our Research Analysts: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=77044734

By type, Enoxaparin sodium segment is expected to dominate the market in 2016

On the basis of type, the Indian Heparin Market is classified into enoxaparin sodium, heparin sodium, fondaparinux, and dalteparin sodium. In 2016, the enoxaparin sodium segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Indian Heparin Market, by type. Enoxaparin sodium is available as an injectable that helps prevent blood clots in the leg veins of patients who have undergone hip/knee replacements or abdominal surgery. According to Human Pharmaceuticals at Boehringer Ingelheim, in India, approximately 231,132 venous thromboembolism (VTE) procedures occur annually; 53.6% of hospitalized Indian patients are at an increased risk of VTE.

Some of the major players operating in the Indian Heparin Market are Sanofi (France), Emcure Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd. (India), Cipla Ltd. (India), Bharat Serum (India), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Lupin Ltd. (India), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (India), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Samarth Life Sciences (India), Claris Lifesciences Limited (India), Gland Pharma Limited (India), Mylan Pharmaceutical (India), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (India), Micro Labs Ltd. (India), and VHB Lifesciences (India).

Browse Related Reports

Biosimilars Market by Product (Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins (Insulin, rHGH, Interferon), glycosylated (mAb, EPO), Peptides (Glucagon, Calcitonin)), Manufacturing (In-House, CMO), Application (Oncology, Blood Disorders) - Global Forecast to 2021.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/biosimilars-40.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Connect with us on LinkedIn @http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets