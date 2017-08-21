

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) is nearing a agreement to buy Oncor Electric Delivery Co. for about $9.3 billion, Bloomberg reported, potentially putting itself in line to scoop up the Texas utility that's also being pursued by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp.



A deal could be announced as soon as Monday. A final agreement has yet to be reached and talks may still fall apart, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.



Berkshire had offered $9 billion, while Elliott had been working on a bid that may total $9.3 billion.



