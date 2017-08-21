

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Monday as investors digested the ouster of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon by U.S. President Donald Trump and the start of joint military drills by the U.S. and South Korea today.



The Australian market is declining, led by financial and utility stocks. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is declining 36.80 points or 0.64 percent to 5,710.30. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 34.50 points or 0.59 percent to 5,764.00.



The big four banks - ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank - are lower in a range of 0.6 percent to 1.4 percent.



Bluescope Steel's shares are down more than 17 percent after the steel maker said its chief executive Paul O'Malley will step down from the company after ten years at the helm. The company also reported a full-year net profit that doubled from the prior year.



NIB Holdings reported a 29 percent increase in full-year profit, but expects underlying profit for the next year to be slightly lower. Shares of the health insurer are losing more than 6 percent.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is edging up less than 0.1 percent and Rio Tinto is rising almost 1 percent. Fortescue Metals is gaining almost 5 percent after the miner reported a full-year profit that more than more than doubled from last year.



Gold miners are also higher. Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are adding almost 1 percent each.



Oil stocks are also up after crude oil prices gained 3 percent on Friday. Santos is advancing more than 1 percent, Oil Search is up almost 1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Caltex Australia chairman Greig Gailey has retired from his position and also resigned as a non-executive director for health reasons. The fuel retailer's shares are adding 0.3 percent.



Australian Stock Exchange operator ASX Ltd. Has named Daniel Moran as its company secretary, succeeding Daniel Csillag. The company's shares are adding 0.4 percent.



Vocus Group has ended a bidding war from potential suitors for the company and said it will focus on delivering improved returns for shareholders. The telecommunications company's shares are up 0.3 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher on Monday against the U.S. dollar. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7931, up from US$0.7896 on Friday.



The Japanese market is also declining. In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 64.22 points or 0.33 percent to 19,406.19, off a low of 19,383.69 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony and Canon are declining more than 1 percent each, while Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.2 percent. Panasonic is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is advancing almost 1 percent, while Honda is down 0.3 percent each. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is up almost 1 percent as crude oil prices rose 3 percent on Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Mitsui Chemicals is rising more than 3 percent, Mitsubishi Chemical is up 3 percent and Nippon Yusen is higher by almost 3 percent. On the flip side, Konica Minolta is losing more than 3 percent, Kubota is down more than 2 percent and Shinsei Bank is lower by almost 2 percent.



In economic news, Japan will see June results for its all industry activity index and July results for nationwide as well as Tokyo area department store sales.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are also lower. Shanghai, Singapore and Hong Kong are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Friday in a lackluster session amid concerns about President Donald Trump's ability to implement his agenda. Reports of the removal of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon helped stocks climb off their worst levels of the day.



The Dow fell 76.22 points or 0.4 percent to 21,674.51, the Nasdaq edged down 5.39 points or 0.1 percent to 6,216.53 and the S&P 500 dipped 4.46 points or 0.2 percent to 2,425.55.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Friday. The German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil futures spiked higher Friday after industry data showed the U.S. rig count fell in the week. WTI crude for September delivery jumped $1.42 or 3 percent to settle at $48.51 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



