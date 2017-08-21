Call of Duty Documentary 'CODumentary' Releasing Worldwide by Devolver Digital Films September 19th, 2017

AUSTIN, Texas, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Feature-length documentation of a video game's meteoric rise to global blockbuster status to release on major Digital platforms worldwide & DVD/Blu-Ray formats

Devolver Digital Films announces CODumentary, a documentary following a story centered about the blockbuster video game Call of Duty, releasing on digital platforms worldwide on Tuesday, September 19th at 10 AM PST.

The 93-minute feature documentary, created by Jonathan Beales, explores how the video game Call of Duty grew into a global entertainment blockbuster. Video game publisher/film distributor Devolver Digital will release the documentary worldwide on all major digital platforms on September 19th. DVD/Blu-Ray formats will be also be released.

"One of the biggest challenges was encapsulating a 15-year timeline into 93 minutes. I was fortunate to work with a lot of great people whose input & contribution helped make this happen. It's a rich story of evolution told through the eyes of games developers, fans, industry experts and professional players.

It's been a 5-year journey and even though the documentary is centered around video games, the story is always about the human input and endeavour. The rich experiences of developing games, playing them or waiting in line to buy them will always remain center stage," said Producer Jonathan Beales.

Filmed across USA, UK & Europe including the D-Day beaches, CODumentary is told by developers, fans, professional players and numerous games experts, who describe in rich detail what makes the game so special and why it's been successful from launch to the present day. Jonathan Beales is an industry professional with over 31 years' experience in video games marketing & mainstream media.

CODUMENTARY

Written, Directed and Produced by Jonathan Beales

UK/2017/93 min/HD

In English with sub-titlesin 13 languages including German, French, Dutch, Italian, & Spanish.

CODumentary was independently produced by Jonathan Beales/Fizz Pictures, and is not a production of, affiliated with nor authorized by Activision Inc., Activision Publishing Inc.its affiliates, agents, or representatives. All gameplay and other related footage appears in a commentary context and is protected by Fair Use doctrines. All Trademarks and copyrights fully recognized & acknowledged.

CODumentary Trailer on YouTube: https://youtu.be/BaCID000BdM

Download CODumentary Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0ByvSGr5ouAhNejZSNnNuR0xadlE/view?usp=sharing

CODumentary on IMDb: http://www.imdb.com/title/tt7209220/?ref_=nv_sr_1

Devolver Digital Films: