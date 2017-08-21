Hozpitality Group: Online Voting for the Popular Choice Awards for Hospitality Industry in the Middle East in Full Swing

DUBAI, UAE, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The online voting for the 3rd Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards 2017 to be held in The Rixos Premium at JBR Walk in Dubai on Sunday 26th Nov 2017 is going on in full swing. Over 30,000 votes were already received in just 2 weeks since the voting opened.

"The first round of voting for this year's popular choice awards will end next month when we will announce the top 7 finalists for each category; for more information on the awards, please visit http://www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com," said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

Hozpitality Excellence:- Hotel of the year (5 star)

- The Oberoi, Dubai

- Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

- The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

- Rixos The Palm Dubai

- Meliá Dubai

- DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

- Nassima Royal Hotel Dubai

- The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi

- Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq Thalassa Sea & Spa Bahrain

- Armani Hotel Dubai

- Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Ras Al Khaimah

- Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

- Dusit Thani Dubai

- Kempinski Hotel Ajman

- Shangri-La Hotel Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi

- Steigenberger Hotel Business Bay Dubai

- Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf Dubai

- Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach

- Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan by Rotana Abu Dhabi

- Taj Dubai

- Riyadh Palace Hotel

- Makarem Umm AlQura Hotel, Saudi Arabia

- Makarem Alnnakheel Village, Saudi Arabia

- Makarem Ajyad Makkah Hotel

- Makarem Riyadh Airport Hotel

- The Torch Doha

- Jood Palace Hotel, Dubai

- Dubai International Hotel

- ART Rotana, Amwaj, Bahrain

- Downtown Rotana, Manama

The Hozpitality Excellence Awards are for:

Hotels/Resorts/Apartments

Airlines (Domestic & international)

(Domestic & international) Restaurants (freestanding or in hotels)

(freestanding or in hotels) Spas and Fitness (freestanding or in hotels)

(freestanding or in hotels) Travel Companies

Facilities Management Companies

Department Nominees (One nominee from each department/company)

Judges:

