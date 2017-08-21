Further to the announcement of the publication of a prospectus on 16 August, Kosmos Energy Ltd. ("Kosmos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its entire issued and outstanding share capital has today been admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities under the ticker "KOS".

In accordance with DTR 6.4.2, the Company announces that its Home Member State is the United Kingdom.

Kosmos is a leading independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on frontier and emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, large discoveries and significant further hydrocarbon exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with significant hydrocarbon potential offshore Suriname, Sao Tome and Principe, Morocco and Western Sahara. As an ethical and transparent company, Kosmos is committed to doing things the right way. The Company's Business Principles articulate its commitment to transparency, ethics, human rights, safety and the environment. Read more about this commitment in the Kosmos 2016 Corporate Responsibility Report. For additional information, visit www.kosmosenergy.com

This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in any jurisdiction nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor. No offer of shares of the Company has been made as part of the listing and the Prospectus for the Company has been issued solely in connection with the admission of the Company's shares to trading on the Main Market for listed securities of the LSE.

BMO Capital Markets is authorised and regulated by the FCA and is acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the listing, and will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the listing and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients nor for providing advice in relation to the listing, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

None of BMO Capital Markets or any of its respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for, or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Company, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

