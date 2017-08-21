WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Wood Group wins refinery maintenance service contract

Wood Group awarded five-year maintenance service contract for Phillips 66 refinery

Wood Group has been awarded a five-year, multimillion dollar contract by Phillips 66 to provide supplemental maintenance services and support for small capital construction projects and turnarounds to the Sweeny Refinery, approximately 65 miles southwest of Houston.

One hundred seventy-five Wood Group employees, approximately 80 percent of whom worked for the previous contractor, will be based at the refinery to provide the maintenance services.

Wood Group has supported the refinery for more than 20 years, providing specialty heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and construction services, and upgrades to the process controls, alarms and environmental data management systems.

Andrew Stewart, CEO for Wood Group's Asset Life Cycle Solutions business in the Western region, said: "This contract builds on our long-standing relationship with Phillips 66 supporting the Sweeny facility and other downstream and chemical assets across the U.S. We look forward to providing cost-effective services and efficient manpower practices to improve the refinery's performance across our maintenance, small capital construction, and shutdowns and turnarounds programs."

