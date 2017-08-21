Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Sale

To: Company Announcements

Date: 21 August 2017

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

LEI: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84



Subject: SLIPIT Sale

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has completed on the sale of a stand-alone retail warehouse in Southend on Sea, which is let to the Range. The sale price of £5m represents a yield of 5.7% and is 5% ahead of the end June valuation.





