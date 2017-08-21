Vantaa, Finland, 2017-08-21 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cramo Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 August 2017 at 9.00 am (EET)



Cramo share-based incentive plans - directed share issue



The Board of Directors of Cramo Plc has on 25 July 2017 decided on a directed share issue to Cramo share-based incentive plan participants employed by the divested operations in Denmark and Latvia.



In the share issue, a total of 3 645 Cramo shares held by the company have been conveyed without consideration to 30 employees of the divested operations in Denmark and Latvia participating in the performance share plan and in the employee share savings plan (One Cramo Share Plan). More detailed information regarding the terms and conditions of the performance share plan was published as a stock exchange release on 10 February 2015 and the employee share savings plan on 4 May 2012.



The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 March 2017. According to the authorisation, a maximum of 400,000 shares may be issued as part of the company's share-based incentive programmes.



After the share issue, the company holds a total of 203,730 own shares. The directed share issue does not have an impact on the total number of Cramo Plc's shares.



CRAMO PLC



Leif Gustafsson President and CEO



Further information:



Mr Leif Gustafsson, President and CEO, tel: +358 10 661 10 Mr Aku Rumpunen, CFO, tel: +358 10 661 10, +358 40 556 3546 Mr Mattias Rådström, SVP, Communication, Marketing and Investor Relations, tel: +46 70 868 7045



Distribution:



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Major media www.cramogroup.com



Cramo is Europe's second largest rental services company specialising in construction machinery and equipment rental and rental-related services as well as the rental of modular space. Cramo operates in fourteen countries and in about 320 depots. With a group staff around 2,600, Cramo's consolidated sales in 2016 was EUR 712 million. Cramo shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.



Read more: www.cramogroup.com, www.twitter.com/cramogroup